Two people drown in Arkansas River after getting ejected from raft

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police say a man and a boy died after drowning in the Arkansas River on Sunday afternoon.

Pueblo firefighters and officers responded around 1:24 p.m. to the area of 4 Reservoir Road, an area next to the Arkansas River.

First responders were dispatched for a water rescue. When they arrived, witnesses said an adult male and a juvenile male had been ejected from a raft and were trapped in a river hydraulic.

After several minutes, the raft emerged from the current with both people entangled in the raft's rope.

Firefighters were able to intercept the raft less than a mile downriver and dragged the two people to shore. The two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say both were wearing flotation vests.

The county coroner will release the identities later, according to police.