Gov. Polis extends state of disaster emergency for Colorado

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis has extended the state of disaster emergency for Colorado, providing additional funds and resources to keep addressing the coronavirus.

Polis said in a statement that Coloradans have done well in following public health guidelines such as wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands. However, there's concern of COVID-19 cases rising again.

“The data is now starting to show a reversal of some of our gains, the 3-day moving average for cases is now going up in our state,” Polis said.

In response, the governor signed Executive Order D 2020 109, extending the state disaster of emergency to access more funds for coronavirus responses. The order also authorizes the continued employment of the Colorado National Guard to plan and support programs reducing the spread of COVID-19.

“This emergency extension helps Colorado further support our response efforts and remain prepared in the face of this global pandemic," Polis said. "I encourage all Coloradans to stay vigilant and we will get through this together.”

The order also increases the funds sent to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment by $12,600,000 to carry out COVID-19 response activities. The Colorado Department of Public Safety is also getting an additional $6,700,000.

Governor Polis is encourgaing Coloradans to continue wearing face masks when going out in public. He commended several businesses for making the public health guidelines mandatory in their establishments.

“Workers in stores and public-facing businesses have been wearing facial masks, and more and more companies are now thankfully requiring that customers wear masks to keep one another safe," Polis said.

"Costco, Pizzeria Locale, and more and more Colorado businesses now require customers to wear masks. Today we are further protecting our state and county workers from infection by adding this best practice to the way we as a state do business."

On Saturday, Polis also signed another executive order to increase the Medicaid home health workforce and eliminate cost-sharing of coronavirus testing and treatment for enrollees.

“This Executive Order ... suspends certain statutes to preserve the State’s Medicaid home health workforce and protect Medicaid enrollees from COVID-19 by reducing the need for in-person visits," the document reads.

Finally, the governor reauthorized emergency rules that extend the expiration date of licenses and other documents. The full executive order can be found here.