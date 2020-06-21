Skip to Content
today at 1:32 pm
Published 1:24 pm

Crews fighting fire in Pagosa Springs area

ARCHULETA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters are responding to a grassfire about 16 miles northwest of Pagosa Springs.

The Sand Creek Fire was about 50 acres as of Sunday morning, according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center.

The RMACC tweeted that an air tanker has been ordered to help extinguish the wildfire.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

