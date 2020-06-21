Crews fighting fire in Pagosa Springs area

News

ARCHULETA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters are responding to a grassfire about 16 miles northwest of Pagosa Springs.

The Sand Creek Fire was about 50 acres as of Sunday morning, according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center.

The Sand Creek fire 16 miles NW of Pagosa Springs has 3 LATs engaged with a VLAT on order. Fire was approx 50 acres this am — RMACC (@RMACCinfo) June 21, 2020

The RMACC tweeted that an air tanker has been ordered to help extinguish the wildfire.

