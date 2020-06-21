Colorado Springs police look for man who stole tools, pulled out gun at Home Depot

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is looking for a man who stole a cart full of tools and pulled out a gun at a Home Depot on Saturday.

Police say the incident happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. at the store located on 7100 North Academy Blvd

Security footage shows a white male pushing a cart filled with stolen tools and pulling out a handgun just before exiting. Officers says the thief tucked the firearm under his armpit as he looked around.

The alarms of the store went off but no employees contacted the man. While reviewing the security footage, a store employee says they saw the man pull out the firearm and hold it as if prepared to use it if contacted by loss prevention.

Officers say the man got into an older model sedan and left the area.

CSPD is still investigating the incident. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.