One person dies after car crash in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating an overnight car crash resulting in one person dead.

At about 9 p.m. Friday, police responded to a serious crash at the intersection of East Fountain Boulevard and Murray Boulevard. Officers found a two-vehicle crash with several people seriously injured.

Investigators say a sedan was crossing westbound traffic on Fountain Boulevard when it was hit by an oncoming Mazda sedan. All three people in the sedan and the one passenger in the Mazda vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Unfortunately, the person inside the Mazda died from their injuries on the way to the hospital.

CSPD says it doesn't believe alcohol and speed were factors in this crash.

The intersection was closed in both directions for several hours as detectives investigated and crews cleaned the scene.