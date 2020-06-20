Colorado Springs Police K-9s to receive body armor donations

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three K-9s with the Colorado Springs Police Department are receiving body armor donations to protect them from bullet and stab wounds.

CSPD announced Friday that the generous donations will go to its K-9s Kai, Nero and Hulk. The protective vests are expected to be delivered within eight to ten weeks.

The donation comes through the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Each vest has a value of $1,700 to $2,283, weighs an average of four to five pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.

The vests for Kai and Nero are sponsored by Andrew and Stephanie Botcherby, a team working for the local division of RE/Max Real Estate Group. CSPD says the vests will be embroidered with a sentiment reading "Gifted by the Botcherby Family."

In K-9 Hulk's case, the vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Mandi."