Rollover crash southbound on I-25 causing delays in traffic
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A rollover crash along I-25 in Colorado Springs is causing major traffic delays Friday evening.
The crash happened southbound on I-25 near Garden of the Gods Road and is blocking the right lane.
Colorado Springs Police say four vehicles are involved but there are no details on the extent of injuries.
Crews will be at the scene for the next 45 to 60 minutes. CSPD is asking people to avoid the area and watch out for workers on the road.
This is developing story. Check back later for updates.
