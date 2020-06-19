Rollover crash southbound on I-25 causing delays in traffic

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A rollover crash along I-25 in Colorado Springs is causing major traffic delays Friday evening.

The crash happened southbound on I-25 near Garden of the Gods Road and is blocking the right lane.

Colorado Springs Police say four vehicles are involved but there are no details on the extent of injuries.

Crews will be at the scene for the next 45 to 60 minutes. CSPD is asking people to avoid the area and watch out for workers on the road.

Alert: CSPD is working an injury traffic crash on I25 involving 4 vehicles. The far right lane/ shoulder of I25 is closed SB, south of Garden of the Gods for the next 45-60 mins. Traffic is backed up for SB vehicles. please avoid the area and ls watch for folks on foot.@CSPDPIO — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) June 20, 2020

This is developing story. Check back later for updates.