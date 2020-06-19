Colorado Springs City announces 2 new red light cameras

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is adding two new red light cameras on the northeast and southeast side of the city.

The two additional red light cameras will be located at Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard, as well as Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive.

The new intersections will go live on June 20 at 6 a.m. and begin with a 30-day warning period before a $75 fine is issued to violators.

The "Red Light Safety Camera Program" is part of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s effort to reduce crashes from red-light running and improve citizen safety in the city.

CSPD says the city will now have a total of eight cameras so far, with more expected to be added later this year.

Intersections to go live June 20, 2020

Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard (westbound approach and left turn lane)

Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive (eastbound approach)

Current intersections with red light cameras