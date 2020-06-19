Colorado Springs City announces 2 new red light cameras
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is adding two new red light cameras on the northeast and southeast side of the city.
The two additional red light cameras will be located at Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard, as well as Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive.
The new intersections will go live on June 20 at 6 a.m. and begin with a 30-day warning period before a $75 fine is issued to violators.
The "Red Light Safety Camera Program" is part of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s effort to reduce crashes from red-light running and improve citizen safety in the city.
CSPD says the city will now have a total of eight cameras so far, with more expected to be added later this year.
Intersections to go live June 20, 2020
- Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard (westbound approach and left turn lane)
- Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive (eastbound approach)
Current intersections with red light cameras
- East Platte Avenue @ Chelton Road (eastbound approach)
- Briargate Boulevard @ Lexington Boulevard(westbound approach)
- Academy Boulevard @ North Carefree Circle(northbound approach)
- Academy Boulevard @ Dublin Boulevard(northbound approach)
- Lake Avenue @ East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard (eastbound approach and left-turn lane eastbound to northbound)
- Airport Road @ South Academy Boulevard (northbound approach and left-turn lane from northbound to westbound)
