Colorado DACA recipient describes SCOTUS ruling as a temporary dream come true

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Local DACA recipients share their reaction to a major Supreme Court decision today ruling in their favor.

In a 5-4 vote, the court preserves an Obama-era program protecting undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, also known as “Dreamers.”

Chief Justice John Roberts defied President Donald Trump and the administration’s attempt to dismantle the program.

One local "Dreamer" and her attorney say they’re overjoyed about the decision, but explained why it’s also bittersweet.

“DACA is kind of like a bandaid,” Mitsy Campbell said. “We reapply every two years. But it’s the uncertainty that it could get taken away at any moment. For kids like me, who love this country and who love its people, this is what we know. America is our home.”

Campbell, along with attorney Amber Blasingame, emphasized that DACA is not a permanent solution.

“The administration can still terminate it,” Blasingame said. “And the court decision actually made that clear, that the administration still has that power because they created it so they can take it back. The only thing the decision today says is that they really have to have a well-reasoned analysis behind it.

Right now, DACA recipients do not have a path toward citizenship.