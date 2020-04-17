Google Data shows 40% drop in people going to stores and workplaces in El Paso County

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Google has released new data showing the where people in Colorado are traveling to during the stay-at-home order for COVID-19.

Overall, the state has seen declines in traffic at stores, workplaces, transit stations, and even parks since March. However, there's been a 14 percent boost in activity at places of residence in Colorado.

The tech giant says its "community mobility reports" use aggregated, anonymous data that tracks where people are going. The results give a glimpse into how seriously Coloradans are taking the stay-at-home order.

The reports show graphs accounting for each state and even individual counties where there was enough data. Google charted the movement trends over time in six different types of places: retail and recreation, groceries and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces, and residential.

Within El Paso County, there's more online activity happening at parks and residential areas. But retail, transit stations and workplaces have seen the largest declines, ranging between 39 and 45 percent less activity.

Grocery stores and pharmacies only saw an 8 percent decline, suggesting residents in El Paso County are still cautiously going out to get necessary supplies.

Google data tracks where there's the most online activity in the last month in El Paso County.

Ahead of the weekend, KRDO will be talking to Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation to learn more about how people can stay safe while enjoying the outdoors. Check back later for updates.