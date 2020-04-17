Children’s Hospital in COS seeks milk donors during COVID-19 pandemic

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Children's Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs opened a human milk donation center.

Now their focus is on keeping the most fragile lives healthy and safe.

The milk bank started up in March, right when the pandemic began. The hospital wasn't able to get the word out that this was available to the community, but now staffers hope milk donations rise.

Amid COVID-19, the Children's Hospital is being strict on who's allowed inside.

Tina Means, a human milk and formula technician, is wearing a mask for precautions, but her job is essential.

"[I] prepare the human milk and formula for any baby or child that is in-patient in the hospital, and now we are a donation site for any parents or mom that want to donate," Means said.

With a stay-at-home order and the fear of spreading the coronavirus, donations are down.

"It was kind of a strange time to come out and say we are here. I know a lot of people in the community are looking for ways to help in a time of need, and I think this is a great way to do it," she said.

The milk bank is making it easier for mothers to help, no matter where they are.

"Mother's Milk Bank Denver has been gracious enough to create a program where they are providing FedEx boxes to moms who want to continue to donate," Means said.

Because of COVID-19, new procedures have been put in place. Mothers will give a blood sample so that eventually their milk can be given to the babies who need it most.

"We use it for many of our premature babies. Many of them have severe illnesses, especially in the neonatal intensive care unit," Means said.

The Children's Hospital wants to be clear, they want mothers producing an abundance of milk to donate. They don't want any baby to be in need.

Women interested in becoming a donor can fill out the donation screening form on Mothers’ Milk Bank’s website, milkbankcolorado.org, or call 303-869-1888. Once donors pass the screening, they will receive their donor lot number and can begin dropping off their donation at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. To set-up a drop-off time, call 719-305-6447 and a milk lab technician will meet the donor in the hospital atrium.