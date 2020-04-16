Colorado Springs nurse fighting COVID-19 lives away from family to protect them

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A nurse at Memorial Central is living away from his family and premature baby to keep them safe amid the spread of the coronavirus.

William LaPalme's wife, 2-year-old son, and 2-month-old daughter who remains on oxygen, are now living with other family members in Colorado Springs.

Although difficult, LaPalme wanted to ensure his family could be as safe as possible because of his potential exposure to COVID-19 while at the hospital.

His wife was able to get family support with their kids and chose to move instead of him.

The closest LaPalme has been to his family is to drop off packages on the porch for them. It's a sacrifice he believes is worth taking for those he loves most.