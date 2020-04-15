Community raises $1 million for COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Community Foundation Emergency Relief Fund announced it has received more than $1 million in donations for local nonprofits in El Paso and Teller Counties.

PPCF said the money came from private foundations, including a $500,000 gift from the Colorado Springs Health Foundation, PPCF fund holders, and individual donations.

The organization has awarded 40 grants, totaling almost $650,000, to nonprofits since March 20th.

PPCF Emergency Relief Fund is partnering with Pikes Peak United Way and the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management to give the money away.

The groups are awarding grants that prioritize immediate human needs related to food, shelter, safety and health care to nonprofits that are serving the most vulnerable populations.

“As every family member, business owner, volunteer, first responder, and school age child has now realized, we have all been affected by COVID-19,” Pikes Peak Community Foundation CEO Gary Butterworth said in a statement.

“Even in times of unprecedented stress, I am overwhelmed by this community’s generosity, and hopeful that those who can will continue to support the Emergency Relief Fund and local nonprofits who have been overwhelmed by the immediate impacts and challenges associated with COVID-19.”

While the PPCF Emergency Relief Fund said it has raised more than $1,026,000 for El Paso and Teller Counties, it has received requests totaling $4.2 million.

To meet those needs, the organization is asking for people to continue to support our region’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund by donating at PPCF.org

Grants awarded to El Paso County Organizations:

· Atlas Preparatory School

· Care & Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado

· Catholic Charities of Central Colorado

· Colorado Springs Food Rescue

· Community Health Partnership

· Crossfire Ministries

· Early Connections Learning Centers

· Eastern Plains Community Pantry

· Envida

· Family Promise

· Fountain Valley Senior Center

· Grace Baptist Church

· Harrison School District Two

· Homeward Pikes Peak

· Kingdom Builders

· Lutheran Family Services

· Mercy’s Gate

· Mission Medical Center

· More than a Meal, Inc.

· Mt. Carmel Veteran Services Center

· Open Bible Medical Clinic and Pharmacy

· Partners in Housing

· Project Angel Heart

· Ranch House Ministry Incorporated

· REACH Pikes Peak

· Silver Key Senior Services

· Special Kids Special Families

· Springs Rescue Mission

· Status: Code 4, Inc.

· TESSA

· The Place

· The Salvation Army

· Tri-Lakes Cares

· Voces Unidas for Justice

· Westside Cares

Grants awarded to Teller County Organizations:

· Community of Caring Foundation/Aspen Mine Center

· Community Partnership Family Resource Center

· Dragon Fly Retreats and Veteran Support Services

· Habitat for Humanity of Teller County

· Teller Senior Coalition

Nonprofits can apply for a grant on ppcf.org.