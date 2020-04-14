El Paso County flattens the curve, no longer leading state in COVID-19 deaths

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The first case of COVID-19 in El Paso County was reported March 6. Now, as a community, we have flattened the curve. Tuesday, El Paso County Public Health updated city council and county commission on the fight against the virus.

Tracking the virus has proven difficult, but those following it closely have seen significant progress.

"There's no doubt the sacrifice people have made saved lives [and] put us on a path to where we want to be," said Dr. Leon Kelly, the El Paso County Coroner. Kelly is now helping the El Paso County Public Health Department track the virus in addition to his role as coroner.

A majority of the cases in El Paso County are found in Colorado Springs, but according to Mayor John Suthers, hospitals in the area are not being overwhelmed.

"Very few additional people are going to the hospital. In fact, as of 10 this morning, there were 25 people total in our hospitals," Suthers said.

The El Paso County Public Health Department says their priority remains the same, keeping hospital beds open and the at-risk community safe from infection. Ultimately, they'd like to turn their attention to other issues within the community.

"The next phase is making sure our economic and mental well being is at the forefront of our efforts," Kelly said.

And bringing attention to the question on everyone's minds: Where do we go from here?

"The worst thing we can do right now is abandon what we know is working," Kelly said.

He'd like to see the county continue to work as a community to eventually turn to loosening restrictions.