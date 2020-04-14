Colorado Springs hardware stores selling individual surgical grade masks

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Ace Hardware stores in Colorado Springs are selling surgical grade masks after opening them and repackaging them in individual sandwich bags.

A concerned viewer contacted KRDO wanting to know if these types of masks can even be sold in-store and if the packaging was sanitary.

Owner of the Ace Hardware stores in Colorado Springs Darek Barnes tells KRDO he's selling the masks for $7.50 each -- not a penny more than he paid for them.

The masks are labeled N95. The El Paso County Health Department says the material may be considered N95, but the fit of the masks may not be considered true N95 quality.

Medical grade masks are currently in high demand for healthcare workers on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Colorado Department of Public Health tells KRDO stores are allowed to sell these masks. However, officials say the governor encourages those who have them to consider donating or selling them to healthcare workers and first responders.



When asked about employees opening and then repackaging the masks in sandwich bags, Barnes said all employees are required to wear masks and gloves. He says employees wear this protective gear at all times including when they break up the pack of masks and put them in individual sandwich bags.

The El Paso County Health Department says there are no restrictions on selling these masks or how they are packaged.

Barnes said he made the decision to sell them individually to give as many people as possible the chance to get one to protect themselves.



The owner says he's grateful for the opportunity to provide these to the public, which is why he's not profiting from them.



He also told KRDO he reached out to Colorado Springs hospitals a few weeks ago asking if they needed supplies like masks. However, he was told their nurses and doctors had enough protective gear.

On Tuesday, both UCHealth and Penrose hospitals confirmed they have enough protective gear on hand.