Teller County unveils medical protection equipment designed for COVID-19

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment has already prompted Colorado hospitals to begin rationing it, according to the Colorado Hospital Association. It's why new medical protection equipment is now being designed to protect our health care workers.

A tube inside a patient's airway is designed to help them breathe. But one created by Teller County public works employees and an EMS Director is tailored to protect health care workers during intubation.

"The airway protection hood includes the ability to connect the hood directly to the external ventilation of an ambulance, essentially making a partial negative pressure unit by the patient to decrease aerosols from COVID-19," said Jeremy DeWall with Teller Regional Medical Director.

It's a tool professionals hope will help alleviate the stress of putting themselves at risk when helping patients with respiratory problems.

Without safety equipment like this, workers fear they'll get infected or could pass on the infection. This gives them hope they too can help slow the spread.

"The integration of this box and our care algorithms will enable our providers to safely help our patients breathe and maintain good respiratory function," said Dr. Matt Angelidis with El Paso Medical Director for EMS.

The new equipment is extra protection for medical professionals at a time when more patients may be needing intubation.

UCHealth has partnered to get these out to different EMS agencies across Colorado.

"It's just one additional benefit to our people to try to keep them safe. PPE, as we know, is in shortage across the world. This is just one additional device to add one additional layer of protection," said Don Angell, with Teller OEM.

It's a step closer to helping those who are extremely sick from COVID-19 and protecting the ones working to save their lives.