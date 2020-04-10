Pueblo principal sings for students

News

PUEBLO, Colo. - In Pueblo West, there's principal in district 70 who has written an uplifting song for the students and staff stuck at home during this pandemic.

Mathew Hawken, who's the principal at Swallows Charter Academy, wrote a song featuring every staff member at the school. He is so proud of them for coming together and giving the students the best education possible, given the current circumstances.

Hawken said he wanted everyone to know they are missed and together we'll get through this. No surprise, but the response to the song has been overwhelming.