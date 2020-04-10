Colorado Springs veterinarian embraces social distancing while treating pets

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Despite the coronavirus outbreak temporarily shuttering many businesses in Colorado, a local veterinarian has implemented a system to make sure sick and injured pets can still get the treatment they need.

KRDO viewer Jayme Young reached out and explained that her 12-year-old dachshund was sick, so she reached out to Dr. William Puryear with Faithful Friends Animal Hospital on Barnes Road.

Puryear put in a curbside drop-off system at the animal hospital, and Young was able to take care of everything from her car, including a consultation with the doctor. A staffer took her dog inside to be treated, and they bring the pets back out to your car when everything is done.

