Colorado Springs seamstress donates 50-60 masks per day during COVID-19 pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs seamstress may have closed her business, but she's still hard at work to help the community.

After Gov. Jared Polis' recommendation for Colorado citizens to wear masks, Hannah Ferguson, owner of Hannah Rose Customs, resolved to stitch together masks for her community.

Ferguson sews men's, women's, kids' and toddlers' masks, hoping to keep her community safe from the virus. She posted the idea to Facebook and quickly amassed over 100 requests for orders.





The seamstress makes the masks to order and places them in a sealed bag on the front porch for customers, working endlessly fulfilling everyone's orders. Her ultimate goal is to provide as many people with masks as she can in her community.

Fabiola Manning, who came to pick up her mask, says, "I’m happy that people are coming together as a community and supporting each other. It’s really great, and the accessibility -- her giving me the address, you walk up, there's a plastic bag and it's just really easy."

Hannah has been sewing day and night, making about 50-60 masks per day. She says, "It’s overwhelming the amount of feedback and positivity coming out of it and all the people I’ve been able to reach. It’s incredible.”