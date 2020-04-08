Falcon brewery creates food pantry, offers free beer for COVID-19 frontline workers

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the extended statewide shutdown continuing to limit restaurants and bars to take out and delivery, a Falcon brewery is using its space to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Particular items aren't always easy to find on grocery store shelves nowadays, but JAKs Brewing in Falcon is stepping up to the plate.

"Being all the way out here in Falcon, people don't have access to food pantries so close, so we just wanted to make sure that the community did have food opportunities before Easter," said owner Tony Lee.

Wednesday, JAKs brewery remained bustling with customers picking up growlers curb-side and others dropping off food donations for neighbors to pick-up.

"This is what they've built up. This was just basically over the past few days of what the community has donated and they're still coming in," he said.

Lee decided not to sell the food and instead decided to give it away.

"Don't be shy. We have bags here. You don't have to say anything to anyone; just grab what you need," he said.

The brewery-turned-food pantry is also keeping safety in mind.

"Wearing masks, wearing gloves so everything here has been sanitized. We have it so that people can walk in through one door and out the other. They can come into this big space," he said. "It's 6 feet apart from everyone at all times."

Lee hopes to keep positive spirits high and bring Coloradans closer together.

"Falcon has a slogan. That's, 'Falcon strong,' so during this time Falcon has got to come together as a community and make sure everyone is taken care of," Lee said.



Besides offering food, JAKs Brewing Company is also saying thank you to those on the frontlines with a free 32oz crowler, howler or mason jar. That includes those in public service and healthcare workers.