Colorado Springs Parks and Rec reopens two golf courses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As a community, we're all handicapped by the COVID-19, but it's nice to know we can go to the golf course and work on our handicap.

The City of Colorado Springs has reopened two golf courses: Patty Jewett and Valley Hi. Reservations are more spread out for obvious reasons, but we can golf.

"We get to walk. We don't have to stand too close to one another, because of the situation. Golf is a wonderful game," said golfer Terrance MacCommons.

"We love to be outside," said parks director Karen Palus. "Colorado Springs especially, we are ultra users. We want to be in our outdoor spaces. Golf gives us several more acres of which folks can get out and recreate and be outdoors. They can come out and play with their families, they can come out and enjoy the sport individually."

It's not exactly the same as it normally would be. The clubhouse is closed, for example. Other changes to the course include walking-only play, so you can't rent golf carts and other equipment. They've taken out bunker rakes, ball washers and scorecards too. Parks and Recreation is asking you to bring your own water and to be prepared for the bathrooms to be closed. And of course, if you're not feeling well, stay home.

"It definitely gives our golfers, who are looking for an opportunity, or an outlet so they can get out and enjoy their outdoor recreation," Palus said. "Not everyone is a hiker and a biker. Some folks enjoy chasing that little white ball around. It's a beautiful day here in Colorado Springs and we're glad that we can give our golfers here an opportunity to get out and enjoy their sport."

Courses are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. You can make your reservation online on the city's website. Golfers are asked to maintain the 6 foot social distancing requirement and that they wear masks.