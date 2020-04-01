Colorado Springs Switchbacks give back

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Coloradans have come together to help each other through the coronavirus pandemic. And now, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks are doing their part.

The season's been suspended and the players are in quarantine, but that didn't stop the Switchbacks from helping out in a time of crisis. Member's of the team's front office went down to the Care and Share Foodbank and helped pack food bags for local seniors. Plus, they brought their mascot, Ziggy.

"In times like these words tough for everybody, especially with what's going on now, it's hard to figure out sometimes what you can do to give back," said the Switchback's executive vice president, James Ragain. "With all of the social distancing, what can you do to help? There's some people who can't give money, so how else do we give to the people who can't give money? We give them food. Through Care and Share, and packing with them, we were able to do that."

It's a way to remind the community that we're all in this together. Right now, there's no season, and while the club can't entertain fans right now, they can lend a helping hand.

"It's been upside down. We were supposed to be playing games right now. Now we're completely doing other things," said Ragain. "Whether it's fundraising or helping great community programs like Care and Share, that's what we need to do and that's what we're doing. It's awesome to be a part of the community."

And this is a time where food banks need all the help they can get.

"It's wonderful to have the Switchbacks out here with us," said Lynne Telford, CEO of Care and Share Food Bank. "It's not just helpful for what we do, but it's a lot of fun too. I love my job. I get to see the community come together in the most beautiful ways."

The Switchbacks are also selling signed scarves and flags. They're also selling jerseys with 100% of proceeds going to Care and Share. If you want to help out the foodbank directly, check out CareAndShare.org.