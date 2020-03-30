Colorado Springs Bridge Center connected to multiple COVID-19 fatalities

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been nearly a month since the arrival of the coronavirus in El Paso County. The county's first death -- as well as four of the 11 fatalities from the virus so far -- is connected with a bridge tournament in Colorado Springs.

Since then, the county's health department has released little information. It was in a statewide news conference Monday that Gov. Jared Polis revealed that multiple victims had ties to games played at the Colorado Springs Bridge Center.

However, Dr. Leon Kelly, the county coroner who's also acting as deputy medical director for the health department, said there's a good reason to be careful.

Kelly said authorities are only now confirming how many people may have been exposed to or infected by the virus at the Colorado Springs Bridge Center. He says he wants the information to be accurate before it's released publicly.

Kelly also said HIPPA rules limit what information can be released, when and how -- even during a global pandemic.