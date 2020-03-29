Colorado Springs woman sews homemade face masks for people at risk for COVID-19

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman in Colorado Springs is sewing face masks that could prevent the spread of coronavirus among elderly and people showing symptoms.

Leslie Cutter says she's been sewing about 60 masks per day for the past nine days.

“Once you get a system going it’s relatively easy," she said. "You just lay out the fabrics and pin them together and you turn them inside out, and you iron them.”

While the Centers for Disease Control have not advised everyone to start wearing face masks, people possibly showing symptoms could limit the spread of respiratory droplets with a mask.

Peggy Cutter, who is Leslie's mother, says she's proud of her daughter's efforts to help fight against the coronavirus.

“Leslie has been disabled since 2003," Peggy said. "And she’s come a long way. It’s been a miracle. So she is giving back for all the years I guess she lost when she was not able to give back physically or mentally.”

Leslie says she's been using her disability checks and donations from friends to put the masks together.

"I just want to do my part because I want to know that I can change lives," Leslie said.