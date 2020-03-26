Resident warns of scammers asking donations for veterans during COVID-19 stay-at-home order

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Residents in Colorado Springs say there are scammers knocking on doors asking for money while people stay at home due to COVID-19.

Lynn Baldwin says somebody knocked on their door saying they were a college student and was gathering funds for veterans.

But when Baldwin asked to see a college ID or any information related to the funding project, the person insulted Baldwin and left the neighborhood.

"I told them shame on them for preying on people during such a dismal and vulnerable time," Baldwin said in an email to KRDO.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold sent out a warning about similar scams on Thursday. Griswold gave tips like verifying charities at checkthecharity.com and only making donations by check or credit card that can be tracked.

KRDO is reaching out to police and to neighbors in the area to learn more about potential scammers who may take advantage of the recent stay-at-home order. Watch tonight for the full story.