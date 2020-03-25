Protesters at Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft plead with corporate to consider ‘people over profit’

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This morning, seven protesters stood in front of a Jo-Anne Fabric and Craft store in Stetson Hills expressing their frustrations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The employees held signs saying: "We deserve better," and "Our health over their profit." Two employees, Jessica Defronzo and Ashley Mangin, say they believe Jo-Anne offers a nifty but non-essential service.

Mangin says, "We don’t, you know, provide food or necessities and most of our customer base is at-risk population." She continues, "We're really trying to keep our community safe."

We reached out to Jo-Ann for comment and they say they have no response at this time. The company's website says that they have reduced hours and offered curbside pick-up as a way to protect customers and employees.

If you believe working conditions are unsafe or unhealthful, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends that you bring the conditions to your employer's attention, if possible. You can visit their website at https://www.osha.gov/right-to-refuse.html.