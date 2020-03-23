Salon clients continue paying for memberships to keep stylists paid during COVID-19 suspension

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A group of clients at a Colorado Springs salon are still paying their memberships to keep stylists paid during the latest COVID-19 suspensions.

Kat Smith, a hairstylist at Prodigy Salon, says the owner told all employees that they would be temporarily closing after Polis announced a public health order.

“We had to close which was really devastating because we are commission-based," Smith said. "If we don’t work then we don’t make money like a lot of service industries”

Prodigy Salon offers monthly memberships to its clients, who can setup as many appointments as available.

So when member Dana Western heard the staff would be out of work for a while, she wanted to help.

“So I thought ‘Okay, I can forgo my membership privileges or I can actually just keep my membership fees going and put those to the use and help out the staff who have been so wonderful to me," she said.

Western posted on the salon's Facebook group to see if other members would also be willing to keep paying their dues. She says almost 40 other members have pledged to keep their memberships throughout the closure.

“I couldn’t believe that through all of this they just wanted to still support and show us love," said stylist Monica Kitts. "So truly honored and grateful.”

Although the payments may not cover all of the livelihoods of the staff, Smith says it helps pay necessary bills.

“It’s just incredible and I’m kind of at a loss for words about it," Smith said.

Western says this is a time to help and stay connected with people despite the guidelines surrounding the coronavirus.

“I was always taught to help your neighbor out," Western said. "I’m in a position I’m able to and I’m happy to do so.”