Realtors and lenders adapt to COVID-19 impacts in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The coronavirus has yet to impact the housing market in Colorado Springs, but realtors and lenders are taking precautions.

Jessica Craig, a broker for "Homes R Us Colorado," says people are still looking to buy or sell homes in the region.

“We’ve still been going as normal," she said. "I showed houses this morning and have several showings on my listings as well.”

But Craig says her showings have changed protocol to allow for social distancing and limit the amount of people interacting with each other.

“It’s all uncharted territory right now," Craig said. "We’re giving more virtual tours, more Skype, more FaceTime. The whole closing process is changing a lot as well and we’re adapting day by day with that as well.”

Gary Gottlieb, a mortgage bank for LeaderOne Financial, said interest rates for loans have been changing abruptly due to fluctuations in the bond market.

“I just locked a loan this week for 3.5 percent and it was going to cost the buyer 1,200 dollars," he said. "I walked out of the office, came back in, refreshed my screen and it was 3.62 percent. So in 10 minutes it changed that quickly.”

Gottlieb said COVID-19 has not significantly affected the loan process, but he says potential sellers and buyers should consult their advisors.