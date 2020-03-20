Pueblo officer involved shooting in Eastwood Heights neighborhood

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo Police officers were involved in a shooting in the Eastwood Heights neighborhood early Friday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., an officer on patrol spotted a stolen truck out of Colorado Springs at a residence near the intersection of Deane Ln. and 13th St. According to Cpt. Kenny Rider with the Pueblo Police Department, the officer called for assistance. Officers approached the truck, which was occupied by two individuals. A man in the driver seat, and a woman in the front passenger seat.

The driver of the stolen truck attempted to flee, and we're told at least one of the officers opened fire. The driver was struck and transported to a nearby hospital. The female passenger is currently at the Pueblo Police station.

No officers were injured as a result of the shooting. The condition of the suspect is currently unclear.

Patrol cars are currently blocking off a large crime scene spanning the entire 2700 block of E. 13th Street.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. Stay with KRDO Newschannel 13 for the latest information.