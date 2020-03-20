6 Colorado Springs nursing home residents test positive for COVID-19

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There are currently six positive COVID-19 cases in people who lived at the same El Paso County nursing home.

The El Paso County Public Health Department says the patients all live at the Laurel Manor Care Center.

Additional information about the patients age was not immediately available. Health officials say they are working diligently to ensure ill patients are receiving the proper care while trying to contain the disease from spreading.

“As a public health agency, we are committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Susan Wheelan, El Paso County Public Health Director. “Our team became aware of these additional cases late this afternoon and took immediate action to coordinate efforts with Laurel Manor Care Center and state partners to assess the situation and respond appropriately.”

Officials say they are focused on identifying at isolating those who may be at risk because of these new cases.

“Continued practice of social distancing and good respiratory hygiene is essential. With these efforts we can all help protect the people in our community who are most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19,” said Dr. Robin Johnson, El Paso County Public Health Medical Director.