Colorado couples forced to change wedding plans over COVID-19 fears

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Couples right here in Colorado are being forced to alter their wedding arrangements due to coronavirus concerns.

Several couples told KRDO they had to cancel or postpone their special day because of venues shutting down and international travel bans.

Some local wedding venues are accommodating couples due to the circumstances.

The Craftwood Inn in Manitou Springs says it's postponed one wedding and only charged the couple for the flowers they'd already ordered.

The Pinery at the Hill says it's allowing couples to reschedule free of charge and cancel for a fee determined by their contract.

Kat Warner, a newlywed in Colorado Springs, told KRDO she and her husband, Adam, weren't going to let the situation ruin their wedding.

The couple planned a summer wedding at Fountain Creek Regional Park. But they were worried their loved ones wouldn't be able to make it due to possible future quarantines, so they decided to have it as soon as possible.

The only problem? It was too cold to hold the event outside, and all of the venues were either booked up or closed because of coronavirus.

Kat and Adam were about ready to give up when they came up with a romantic idea: getting married at the parents' house.

"It was 100% worth it just to do it in the living room, together with our immediate family there, and have fun! We were able to make it our own, personalized a little bit more," Kat reflected.

She says keeping things in perspective is key.

"There are people out there who have it a lot worse than us right now. So I just look to all of those people, all of the different countries in full quarantine," Kat explained. "At the end of the day it's about marrying the man I'm in love with and becoming the family we wanted to be with our kids."