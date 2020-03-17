CDOT and City of Colorado Springs will continue construction projects as planned

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs and the Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed to KRDO Tuesday morning that they will continue construction projects as planned.

This comes as the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Colorado continues to rise every day.

According to the state, on Monday, 160 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

The City of Colorado Springs says it will continue construction projects for as long as possible.

CDOT will continue to work on the I-25 gap project.

