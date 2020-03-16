Number of coronavirus cases in Colorado up to 160

Top Stories

DENVER (KRDO) -- The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Colorado continues to rise every day, and the state said Monday that 160 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment gave the update saying that 29 more positive cases had been found. Information on where those cases came from wasn't made immediately available.

According to the state, more than 1,200 tests have been conducted. Officials also added that "all presumptive positive cases are now considered positive" because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer performing confirmation tests.