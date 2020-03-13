COVID-19 drive-up testing center opens in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A regional drive-through coronavirus COVID-19 testing center is now open in Colorado Springs as of Friday.

The testing center is only for individuals who have received a referral from a medical physician, meeting the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) screening criteria for testing.

The Colorado Springs site is at South Parkside Drive and Kidskare Point, one block east of Memorial Park.

"It's important to understand that this site is for people who have met testing criteria, as determined by their provider," said Dr. David Steinbruner, associate chief medical officer of UCHealth Memorial Hospital. "This effort is a collaboration with the state and county health departments to confirm or rule out COVID-19 cases and reduce transmission of the virus."

People who are referred by a non-UCHealth provider can still be tested but will need to bring a copy of CDPHE's "Assessment of Patients for 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)" with them.

Individuals also must bring a photo identification that matches the name on the doctor's order.

All individuals will be required to provide the proper paperwork before being allowed entry to the test site, according to UCHealth officials.

No doctors are on site. The center will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

"Knowing that the majority of COVID-19 cases will have mild symptoms, we are appreciative of UCHealth's proactive efforts in increasing local testing availability," said Dr. Robin Johnson, El Paso County

Public Health medical director.

UCHealth is encouraging those with symptoms of COVID-19 to considering using Virtual Urgent Care. Officials say the Virtual Urgent Care team can screen patients for COVID-19 symptoms and refer those who need testing.