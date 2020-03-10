The C.C. hockey team will try and pull off an upset once again in NCHC playoffs

News

We are nine days away from the start of spring. The C.C. Tigers will begin a new season starting on Friday, "I just think you have to look at it as a fresh start. Look at it you can change everything in a whole weekend," Colorado College head coach Mike Haviland.

The Tigers can change the course of their disappointing season with two wins at North Dakota, "It doesn't matter what numbers are next to teams name and all that you gotta play the game and you gotta play the series and you gotta believe," says Haviland.

You have to give the Tigers credit they are pretty honest about the level of belief in their locker room right now, "Yeah I mean I'd be lying if I said we have a ton confidence right now given the year but I think all we can do kinda of pick our heads up here and hopefully pull out wins is all we can do, we just have to believe in ourselves," says Colorado College leading scorer Chris Wilkie. Wilkie started his college career playing at North Dakota and now he would like to walk out of their barn having advances to the NCHC Frozen Four, "Yeah it would be unbelievable. I mean getting to leave there on top with a win would be the cherry on top," says Wilkie. Colorado College Co-Captain Alex Berardinelli added, "I don't think he wants, wants his career to end where it started. I think guys will rally around him as well and play hard for him." "That's something that is really exciting to think about and hopefully it works out," says Wilkie.