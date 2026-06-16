KRDO13 Investigates: Local vet gets license suspended for a third time after testing positive for methamphetamine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs veterinarian, Kelsey Moses, has had her license suspended for the third time since 2023. This latest suspension follows a positive test for methamphetamine, according to state records.

Moses owns High Country Veterinary Hospital, located on Academy Boulevard, just east of Highway 85 in Colorado Springs. The hospital says that while Moses still owns the business, she is not practicing, and all of her patients have been taken over by other providers.

According to state documents, the recurring suspensions stem from repeated violations of probation demands.

In February 2023, state documents say she was placed on probation after consuming alcohol while reviewing patient files. They also say a urinalysis returned evidence of the use of an "illegal substance." The documents go on to say she failed to comply with the probation terms by continuing to drink alcohol. Her license was suspended in December that same year.

The following March, she was again placed on probation and permitted to work, provided she submitted urine tests. However, the documents outline more instances of her drinking in violation of her probation.

According to the documents, the cycle of non-compliance continued, leading to the State Board of Veterinary Medicine asking Moses to voluntarily cease practice in February of this year. This request came after documents showed that multiple tests returned positive for methamphetamine.



The documents say she continued to practice after this, and the state suspended her license in April of this year.

KRDO13 spoke with Moses' attorney, who says she is unavailable for comment, but that she is challenging the State Board's suspension.

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