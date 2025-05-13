Leaks in pipeline to Manitou Springs were not considered critical repairs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - City leaders in Manitou Springs told residents on Tuesday that the water restrictions will likely remain in effect through the end of the week.

The city's water treatment system can't keep up with the heavy sediment brought in by recent runoff, and the backup connection to Colorado Springs Utilities can't be used because of a leaky pipe.

Crews continue working to repair the leaks on the Old North Slope Pipeline, but the project will likely take several more days.

A map of Colorado Springs Utilities' pipelines showing the North Slope System.

CSU told KRDO13 Investigates that the North Slope line is around 100 years old, and difficult to service because of the mountainous terrain it runs through.

According to CSU, the leak was discovered last week when workers were repairing valves.

Due to a variety of other water sources, the pipeline isn't needed to supply water to CSU's customers, so the repairs were not considered critical at the time.

Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham said he wasn't aware of the leak, or the delayed repairs, until they attempted to access the water on Sunday, but couldn't.

KRDO13 Investigates requested an interview with Manitou Springs city leaders to ask about the pipeline and the lack of urgency to repair it. They declined an interview, and instead responded with this statement: