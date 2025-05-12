Manitou Springs alerts residents of critical water supply emergency, issues severe usage restrictions

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The city of Manitou Springs says it's experiencing a "critical water supply emergency" and is urging all residents and businessowners to stop all water use immediately, except for essential drinking water needs.

The city said the emergency stems from high turbidity levels – or cloudiness – in its primary water source, combined with an unexpected outage of its backup supply. Together, these issues have resulted in a much faster depletion of the city’s water reserves than expected, city officials say.

Beginning May 12 and until further notice, all non-drinking water use in Manitou Springs is prohibited, including indoor and outdoor uses like:

Dishwashing (except when necessary for sanitation)

Laundry

Showering and bathing

Outdoor sprinklers and irrigation

Car washing

Any water uses not directly necessary for hydration

Businesses are also asked to restrict their water distribution and minimize all water use. KRDO13 is working to speak with local businessowners to learn how these emergency restrictions will affect their operations.

The city's treated water remains safe to drink and continues to meet all Colorado drinking water standards, but the volume of that treated water is critically low, the city said.

"The City is working to maintain a safe, minimal supply of drinking water and to prevent system failure during this emergency period," a spokesperson for the city said in a release.

Across city operations, water use will be limited to essential services only, and emergency crews will be using pre-filled water trucks where needed, the city said.

To further support the city's emergency conservation efforts, the Manitou Springs Pool and Fitness Center will be closed until further notice, and all scheduled fitness classes, swimming lessons and team practices are cancelled for the time being.

Current issues in the city's water supply

Manitou Springs' primary water supply comes directly from French Creek in Pikes Peak, which received several feet of snow in last week's storm. As temperatures rise, snowmelt is causing an increase of runoff into the watershed, the city said.

That runoff carries high levels of sediment and other organic material, which is significantly clouding up the water entering Manitou Springs' Water Treatment Plant.

Typically, the city would turn to its backup through Colorado Springs Utilities' (CSU) Old Northslope Pipeline; however, the pipeline is temporarily out of service while it undergoes emergency repairs for leaks. CSU says it expects those repairs to be finished by the end of the week.

Once the repairs are complete, Manitou Springs will switch to using the Old Northslope Pipeline until turbidity levels in French Creek subside, city officials said.

Without current access to this backup, however, the city says strict adherence to water use restrictions is the only way to preserve access to safe drinking water for residents.

Residents with urgent water-related concerns are encouraged to contact the appropriate numbers below: