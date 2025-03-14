Skip to Content
Timberview Middle staffer under investigation for allegedly inappropriately touching a student

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed that their officers are investigating a staff member at Timberview Middle School for allegedly inappropriately touching a child/student.

Colorado Springs Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation, and no arrests have been made.

When asked about these allegations and the police investigation, School District 20 told KRDO13 Investigates in a statement:

"We can confirm a Timberview Middle School staff member is currently on paid administrative leave. As a policy, Academy District 20 does not comment on personnel matters."

While details are limited at this time, KRDO13 Investigates is working to learn more about these investigations.

