D20 teacher cleared from criminal wrongdoing after allegations of inappropriate touching

KRDO
Published 10:40 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Timberview Middle School teacher has been cleared by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) after being accused of inappropriately touching two students in class, police said.

CSPD says they received a report about the allegations on March 13 and were also aware of several social media posts circulating about the allegations.

CSPD says the Crimes Against Children Unit was notified, and multiple detectives and investigators were on the case.

Several students and staff members were interviewed, police say. Ultimately, CSPD says that based on the information currently known, there was no probable cause established. The teacher was not charged or arrested for a crime.

Celeste Springer

