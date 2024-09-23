“I have a gun & bomb. Stay calm:” note passed to Fountain Walgreens employee during robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - New details released in a Fountain robbery that ended with Colorado Springs police officers shooting the suspect show the note handed to employees and claimed the suspect had a gun and a bomb.

CSPD says that the suspect involved in this investigation is identified as 31-year-old Brenden Burningham. He has been charged with aggravated robbery with a real or simulated weapon.

The note allegedly handed to employees that day says "I have a gun and a bomb stay calm and everything will be okay."

Note allegedly handed to Walgreens' employee during a robbery. Via arrest affidavit

The arrest affidavit alleges on the morning of Sept. 14 Burningham walked into a Fountain Walgreens and threatened to kill people. He also demanded buprenorphine a drug commonly used to treat opioid addiction.

Walgreens employees told police they feared for their life and gave Burningham what he asked for.

The suspected robber then left the pharmacy and two police officers confronted him.

The alleged robber said he turned to face the officers with his hands in his pockets or behind his back when he was shot.

That's when the officers shot him in the chest multiple times.

In an interview with police, Burnham told detectives he was suffering from psychosis and hearing voices. The suspect also said the drug he stole was previously prescribed to treat him.

He told officers he did not have a gun or bomb and arrest records do not say if he did in fact have a weapon on him.

Burningham remains in the hospital from his injuries. The officers involved in the shooting are still under investigation per department policy.