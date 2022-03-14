Neighborhood community to express strong opposition to proposed convenience store in SW Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Residents of the Ivywild neighborhood will be holding a meeting tonight to further discuss their opposition regarding a proposed Kum & Go store and gas station at the corner of 8th and Brookside streets.

The meeting, which will be hosted by the Ivywild Improvement Society, will begin at 5:30 p.m. inside the Ivywild School Gymnasium. Residents say the project would create noise and light pollution, produce trash, increase traffic, attract homeless people and disrupt the neighborhood's atmosphere.

The convenience store chain filed plans with the city in December requesting the project, on property that is already zoned for that purpose.

KRDO will be in attendance. Check back here later for an updated article, or watch the story on KRDO Newschannel 13 at 10 p.m.