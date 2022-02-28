Neighbors express strong opposition to proposed convenience store in SW Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An online public meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday regarding a plan to build a Kum & Go store at the southeast corner of the intersection of 8th and Brookside streets on the city's southwest side.

The convenience store chain filed plans with the city in December requesting the project.

The site is currently the location of a parking lot and two vacant businesses that likely will be demolished for the store and gas station, if approved by city officials.

Strong opposition is forming from the adjacent Ivywild neighborhood, a community of older homes that says the project would create noise and light pollution, produce trash, increase traffic, attract homeless people and disrupt the neighborhood's atmosphere.

Another complaint is that the store isn't needed, with a 7-11 store just a few blocks to the south on 8th Street and two other convenience stores on the east end of Ivywild; the proposed store is at the west end of the subdivision.

