81-year-old man missing out of Las Animas County

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Las Animas County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a missing 81-year-old man.

(Las Animas County Sheriff's Office)

David Shier, was last seen at approximately 11:00 am on February 11 near the Walmart off of County Road in Trinidad. The sheriff's office says Shier has some medical issues and possible dementia.

Shier is 6 feet tall and weighs 162 pounds. He was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, boots, and possibly a hat.

If you have seen or heard from David you're being asked to contact The Las Animas County Sheriff's Office (719) 846-4441