WINTER WEATHER ALERT: Major winter storm moves in Tuesday – bitter cold coming as well

A big change in our weather pattern is coming for Tuesday. Thanks to a cold front, high temperatures will only reach into the 30s for afternoon highs on Tuesday. Eventually, snow will begin to fall around the evening commute and it will continue snowing through Wednesday night.

A classic upslope snow event will unfold for us here in southern Colorado. This will impact most of the area with heavy snow at times. the Sangres, Wet and San Juan mountains are expecting the most snow but areas along the I-25 corridor will get their biggest snow of the season by Thursday morning.

Extreme cold is expected as well with this system. Highs will plummet from the 30s on Tuesday to the teens on Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows by Thursday morning will fall below zero. Similar lows will be expected Friday morning as well.

Bundle up and stay safe!

~Andy