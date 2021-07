News

Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland is the newest member of the Nuggets after Denver selected him with the 26th overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Hyland, who played at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), averaged 19.5 points per game and was the A10 player of the year in 2020.

He will add some scoring punch off the bench for an already deep Nuggets squad.