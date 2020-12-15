Witnessed price gouging during the pandemic? Here’s what to do

Your Money

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), price gouging reports have increased by 279% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Price gouging happens when stores and businesses take advantage of the spike in demand for necessities by greatly increasing their prices.

The BBB says they've seen this with water bottles, masks, hand sanitizer and other high-demand items during the pandemic.

For the most part, prices and availability for most items are back to normal, but if things change or if you have recently witnessed price gouging, you are asked to report it to the BBB.

The BBB will follow up with companies that have inflated prices and will work with attorneys generals and other agencies to address the reported cases.

The legal definition of price gouging varies between jurisdictions, but an easy way to spot it is if the price is unreasonable and extends beyond a business's own increased costs, then it is most likely in violation of price gouging.

To report price gouging go to the BBB.org/AdTruth.