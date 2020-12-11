Scheels in Colorado Springs looks to hire hundreds of workers

Your Money

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Scheels is set to open in Colorado Springs on March 27, 2021.

Before the mega-sports store opens, they need to fill hundreds of full-time and part-time positions.

If you enjoy being outdoors or if you are an avid hunter or fisherman, some of the openings may be right up your alley.

According to the Scheels site, part-time pay ranges between $13-$18 per hour depending on the position.

For more information and to apply for a job go to Scheels.com.