Colorado lawyers offer free legal assistance for small businesses

Your Money

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - About 17% of restaurants around the country permanently closed this year, and thousands more are expected to close as COVID cases rise.

Lawyers in Colorado are stepping up to help small businesses by volunteering their time and legal services.

Back in June, volunteer lawyers created the Colorado COVID Legal Relief (CCLR) program in an effort to keep businesses from permanently closing.

So far, 130 small businesses around the state have benefitted from the program. Of those 130 businesses, 79% are woman-owned, 39% are minority-owned and 21% are from outside of the Front Range.

The legal help includes:

Contract negotiations

Landlord/tenant issues

Unemployment and furloughs

Guidance toward immediate and accessible financial resources

The owner of Jitters' Java in Durango says if it was not for the help of CCLR, the business would have closed.

CCLR is a partnership between the Colorado Attorney General's Office, the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, the Colorado Lawyers Committee, WilmerHale, Davis Graham and Stubbs, the Denver Metro Chamber, the Denver Bar Association and the Colorado Bar Association.

If you are a small business in need of free legal assistance, or a lawyer wanting to help visit ColoradoCOVIDRelief.org.