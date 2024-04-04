KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Riley is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a one-year-old brown and white German Shepherd and Labrador Retriever mix who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

Riley is a playful pup who’s all about fun and games. He loves to play fetch with tennis balls and tug of war with rope toys. This excitable boy has energy to burn and thrives on staying active. He would do great with someone that likes to go on long walks, runs, or hikes!

Riley has experience living with another dog in his previous home and he did great! Because of his size and energy level, Riley may do best with older kiddos at home. He may need a minute to feel comfortable meeting strangers, but he’ll let you know he’s comfortable when he brings you a toy to play with.

Want to know more about Riley? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.